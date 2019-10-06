JCPenney hosting a ‘SUIT-UP’ event for college students

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – JCPenney will be hosting a college “SUIT-UP EVENT” Sunday night.

This is a collaborative event with Universities seeking to provide students a special shopping event for career wear with exclusive discounts not available to the public.

The store will close to the public at 6:00 p.m. and will only be open to Abilene college students, faculty, staff, and their families.

The event will count with men’s and women’s measuring stations, Sephora and Salon demonstrations events, provided guidelines on how to dress for interviews and the difference between business and business casual dress, and more.

Don’t forget to bring your college ID!

Event Details:

Location: JCPenney store at the mall. 4310 Buffalo Gap Rd.

Entrance: South outside entrance.

Event hours: 6:00 p.m. – 9:00 p.m.

