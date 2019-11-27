Jeff Dressen announces candidacy for Taylor Co. Commissioner Precinct 3

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) — Taylor County native Jeff Dressen has announced his candidacy for Taylor County Commissioner Precinct 3.

Dressen was raised in Taylor County and graduated from Wylie High School before attending Texas Tech.

He returned to the Big Country and is now a mortgage banker living in Buffalo Gap. He says he wants the challenge of politics.

“I really hope to continue to help it develop and grow economically and then roads, bridges, everybody knows that’s what’s really important, but to take the budget and set forth and use the taxpayers dollars wisely, and how it should be spent,” Dressen says.

Dressen hopes to replace current Precinct 3 Commissioner Brad Brichum, who is seeking reelection.