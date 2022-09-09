ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – About $24,000 worth of jewelry was stolen from multiple jewelers around Abilene, ending with six arrests at the Mall of Abilene Thursday.

According to a press release from the Taylor County Sheriff’s Office (TCSO), a group was reported to have been ‘casing’ at least five jewelry stores in town. The group eventually decided to do the grab-&-go style of robbery at a Mall of Abilene jewelry store.

Assisting agents chased the group of thieves on foot. After the chase, six people and two vehicles were taken to the TCSO.

TCSO said these agencies assisted in the arrest:

TCSO’s Narcotics and Warrant Divisions

Department of Public Safety (DPS) Criminal Investigation Division

Abilene Police Department (APD) Narcotics Division

Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms

The FBI was also leading an operation which targeted a group of people robbing jewelry stores across multiple states, as according to the release.

The jewelry stolen from the store in the mall was valued at around $24,000. The merchandise was recovered.

TCSO said this is an ongoing investigation, and warrants throughout multiple jurisdictions around Texas and other states can be expected to be issued.