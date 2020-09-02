Jim Ned CISD cancels football games versus Sweetwater after players test positive for COVID-19

TUSCOLA, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – The Jim Ned CISD and the Sweetwater ISD have mutually decided to cancel their football games after some players tested positive for COVID-19.
The football games originally set to take place this Thursday and Friday in Sweetwater have been canceled.
According to Jim Ned’s Superintendent Dr. Glen Teal, some of the players tested positive for COVID-19 and others were symptomatic.
“Through a mutual decision with Sweetwater ISD, we determined it would be in the best interest health-wise for both teams to not play this week’s games,” said Dr. Glen Teal in a letter addressed to parents and football fans. “Refunds for tickets purchased online for both the JV & Varsity games will be provided thru Hometown Tickets.”
In addition, the Superintendent said there will not be an after-school practice through Labor Day, but the team will return to play versus Eastland next week.
The entire letter reads as follows:
JIm Ned Parents & Football Fans:
We wanted to make sure all of you were aware that we have cancelled our JV & Varsity Football Games versus Sweetwater this Thursday & Friday. As of Wednesday afternoon, we had some of our players test positive for COVID & some others who were symptomatic.
Through a mutual decision with Sweetwater ISD, we determined it would be in the best interest health-wise for both teams to not play this week’s games. Refunds for tickets purchased online for both the JV & Varsity games will be provided thru Hometown Tickets.
For our football athletes who are well, our coaches will require that they be masked during the athletic period & socially-distance as much as possible. In addition, there will not be any after-school practice through Labor Day. We will get our team well & return to play versus Eastland next week. Please know that the positive cases are at home getting well & the contact tracing is in progress. Those who may need to consider testing or quarantining will be notified. In the meantime, we sure appreciate your patience, support, & grace through a very challenging time. Y’all take care, mask up, & use hand-sanitizer! Roll Tribe!
- 1 year after Odessa mass shooting, survivor wants better screenings for gun ownership
- Cowboys cut four more players
- KRBC Wednesday Evening Forecast: Rain chances continue with a strong cold front looming
- As pandemic rages on, Congress working to avoid government shutdown
- Telemundo Abilínea – 2 de septiembre, 2020