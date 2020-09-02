Jim Ned CISD cancels football games versus Sweetwater after players test positive for COVID-19

TUSCOLA, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – The Jim Ned CISD and the Sweetwater ISD have mutually decided to cancel their football games after some players tested positive for COVID-19.

The football games originally set to take place this Thursday and Friday in Sweetwater have been canceled.

According to Jim Ned’s Superintendent Dr. Glen Teal, some of the players tested positive for COVID-19 and others were symptomatic.

“Through a mutual decision with Sweetwater ISD, we determined it would be in the best interest health-wise for both teams to not play this week’s games,” said Dr. Glen Teal in a letter addressed to parents and football fans. “Refunds for tickets purchased online for both the JV & Varsity games will be provided thru Hometown Tickets.”

In addition, the Superintendent said there will not be an after-school practice through Labor Day, but the team will return to play versus Eastland next week.

The entire letter reads as follows: