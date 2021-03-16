Jim Ned CISD hosting COVID-19 vaccination clinic on Friday

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) — The Jim Ned Consolidated Independent School District (JNCISD) will be hosting a COVID-19 vaccination clinic this Friday.

All district employees are eligible to receive the vaccination, as well as anyone 50 years or older.

The vaccinations are free of charge and are the Moderna 2-dose shots. The clinic will return a few weeks later to administer second doses.

The clinic will take place Friday, March 19 at the administration building located at 441 Graham Street in Tuscola.

Those who are interested should call (737) 465-7895 or (817) 845-2023 by 5 p.m. Wednesday, March 17 to schedule an appointment. If no one answers, leave a voicemail and someone will call you back.

There are two other vaccination clinics at Lawn Baptist Church on Sunday March 21 at 1 p.m. and First Baptist Church Tuscola Family Life Center on Tuesday, March 23 at 8:30 a.m. No appointments are necessary for these two clinics.