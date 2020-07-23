Jim Ned CISD shares reopening, sanitization plan

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB) – Jim Ned CISD says its facilities will be sanitized several times this school year in an effort to reduce COVID-19 spread. Some students will also be required to wear masks while attending on-campus instruction.

A letter released to parents this week shared the company Germblast will provide sanitizing services for the district. Superintendent Glen Teal says the ‘deep-clean’ and ‘wipe down’ services will take place at the beginning of each semester and at the start of cold and flu season.

“They’ll do all of our facilities as well as our transportation fleet,” said Teal in a phone interview Wednesday afternoon.

The letter to parents says children K-5 are encouraged to wear a face covering to classes but are not required. Older students, 6-12, must wear a mask or face shield to school per accordance with orders issued by Governor Greg Abbott.

Teal says the district is offering in-person and online instruction for students, providing some assistance with a limited number of Chromebooks being lent to families.

A survey will soon be sent out to parents to help administrators better assess how to proceed with in-person instruction, the first day of school for the district is August 19.