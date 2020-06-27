Jim Ned CISD to halt summer sports programs after girl tests positive for COVID-19

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – The Jim Ned CISD administration has decided to halt the summer strength and conditioning programs after one of their athletes tested positive for COVID-19.
According to a Facebook post on Jim Ned High School’s page, The institution confirmed that a female athlete at Jim Ned had tested positive for COVID- 19.
The girl did attend workouts and sports specific training sessions last week.
“In response, Jim Ned’s administration has decided to halt the girls’ summer strength and conditioning and sports-specific programs for High school and Middle school until Monday, July 13th,” stated the Jim Ned High School administration.
“As an extra precaution, the boys strength and conditioning and sports-specific programs will be halted until Wednesday, July 8th.”
They will resume all activities for High School and Middle School athletes on those respective dates.
