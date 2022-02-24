Jim Ned’s season came to an end on Thursday night in Cisco after losing to #9 Peaster in the area round of the Class 3A playoffs, 48-46.

Peaster led most of the game, but the Indians were always right on their heels. The Greyhounds led 15-11 after one quarter, 26-23 after two quarters, and 38-31 after three quarters.

In the 4th quarter, Jim Ned went on a 9-2 run to tie the game up at 40, but they were never able to take the lead.

Late in the game, Xavier Wishert had a chance to tie the game and force overtime, again, but he missed the front end of a one-and-one.

Jim Ned’s season comes to an end. They finish 2021-22 with a 24-12 record.