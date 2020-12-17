Jim Ned football team headed to state championship game at AT&T Stadium

TUSCOLA, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – The streets of Tuscola seem calm, similar to the kind of calm that comes before a storm. Which is fitting because Thursday nearly all of the town will be leaving to cheer on the Jim Ned Indians in their first state football championship game in 17 years.

It was 2003 when Jim Ned last went to state, with quarterback Colt McCoy leading the charge. McCoy later went on to play for a number of professional teams, so the boys this year have some big shoes to fill, but head coach Matt Fanning says his team isn’t shaken.

“It’s going to be a great match-up….We’re just going to play our style of ball, trying to stay mistake free playing hard all four quarters to win this football game” -jIM NED HEAD COACH mATT FANNING

In a year marred by cancellations and forfeits brought on by COVID, this team has stayed optimistic and healthy to finally make it to today.

“We just follow those (CDC) guidelines, our entire school district has masked, Pre-K on up to 12th grade everyday at school, so that limits the spread” Said Jim Ned CISD Superintendent Glen Teal.

The game begins Thursday at 7 p.m. at AT&T stadium in Arlington. School has been canceled for Thursday and Friday. Tickets can be bought on the Seat Geek Website.

