1  of  47
Closings and Delays
Abilene ISD Aldersgate Abilene All Texas schools Baird ISD Bangs ISD Blackwell ISD Blanket ISD Breckenridge ISD Brookesmith ISD Brownwood ISD Catholic churches in the Diocese of San Angelo Cisco College - Abilene Cisco College - Cisco Cisco ISD Coleman ISD Early ISD Eastland ISD Elmcrest Baptist Church Eula ISD Gorman ISD Hardin Simmons University Hermleigh ISD Howard Payne University Jim Ned CISD Kenley School Lueders-Avoca ISD May ISD McMurry University Moran ISD Panther Creek CISD Premier High School Ranger ISD Ready Steps Preschool Ministries Rising Star ISD Roby CISD Rotan ISD Santa Anna ISD Southern Hills Church of Christ St. John's Lutheran Church - Winters Stamford Baptist Church TLCA Abilene Trent ISD TSTC - All Campuses Westbrook ISD Winters ISD Wylie ISD Zephyr ISD

Jim Ned student pens letter to Gov. Abbott thanking him for canceling STAAR test

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) — Texas Governor Greg Abbott received some nice words from a thankful Jim Ned Middle School student this week.

Governor Abbott tweeted a photo of the hand-written letter from 7th grader Tytus Burkhalter Friday afternoon.

The letter wastes no time thanking the governor for canceling the STAAR test, saying, “Now everyone can focus on staying healthy rather than a test.

“God gave us the ability to make wise decisions and you made a wise decision,” the letter reads.

Abbott tweeted the photo along with the message, “I want to thank Tytus for this letter. Thank you for your commitment to school and staying healthy.”

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

KRBC News