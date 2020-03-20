Jim Ned student pens letter to Gov. Abbott thanking him for canceling STAAR test

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) — Texas Governor Greg Abbott received some nice words from a thankful Jim Ned Middle School student this week.

Governor Abbott tweeted a photo of the hand-written letter from 7th grader Tytus Burkhalter Friday afternoon.

The letter wastes no time thanking the governor for canceling the STAAR test, saying, “Now everyone can focus on staying healthy rather than a test.

“God gave us the ability to make wise decisions and you made a wise decision,” the letter reads.

Abbott tweeted the photo along with the message, “I want to thank Tytus for this letter. Thank you for your commitment to school and staying healthy.”