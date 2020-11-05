Jim Ned voters pass multimillion dollar bond propositions, superintendent shares plans moving forward

TUSCOLA, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Results Tuesday night confirmed Jim Ned CISD voters’ approval of a bond package totaling about $34 million, funds which the district’s superintendent says will be used to accommodate a growing student population.

Tuesday’s bond election was several months in the making. Voters were supposed to cast their ballots on the propositions in May, but the pandemic forced it to be pushed back until November.

The first proposition in front of voters was Proposition A – allowing the district about $25.8 million to renovate or construct facilities and campuses as needed. This proposition includes the construction of a new intermediate school for the CISD, relieving several campuses of housing 4th, 5th and 6th graders.

Dr. Glen Teal, Jim Ned CISD superintendent, says the proposition is much needed as a study conducted last fall indicates the school’s population will grow every year.

“Last fall our demographic study yielded that we’re going to grow about 6% each year and we did not have the space to accommodate that number of students,” said Dr. Teal.

Proposition A passed 61.3% to 38.7%.

The other proposition, Prop B, allows the district to build a performing arts center and improve fine arts classrooms. Dr. Teal says the desire for the district to have its own auditorium was expressed by community members in town halls hosted before the proposition was drafted.

“The community said they wanted an auditorium, and obviously they affirmed that with the votes,” said Dr. Teal.

Proposition B passed 57.2% to 42.8%.

Chief Academic Officer Cristi Doty says the bond package allows the district to better prepare students for life after the classroom. Funds will be used to improve Career and Technical Education (CTE) facilities as well as district science labs.

“The idea of being able to create our CTE facilities specifically designed for our students, and what they’re interested in, and the market around us is so exciting,” said Doty.

It will be about 3 years until the community sees the final product of the bond election. Dr. Teal says some plans just need finalization, but others could start being put to paper next week.

Dr. Teal says paying back the bond will cost property owners about $30 per month in additional taxes, which totals $360 annually.