Jim Ned wins state championship in OT thriller

ARLINGTON, Texas (BigCountryHomepage.com Sports) — The Jim Ned Indians took home the Texas 3A Division 1 State Championship Thursday night after an overtime thriller that saw the Indians erase a 21-point first half deficit.

Hallettsville got off to a fast start as running back and future Texas Longhorn Jonathon Brooks picked up 87 yards on the first possession for the Brahmas. He capped the drive with a 56 yard touchdown run.

They added to the lead on the second drive. Trace Patek’s touchdown pass to Ty Gerke makes it a 14-0 lead for Hallettsville.

The Brahmas continued to roll in the second quarter as Brooks found the end zone for the second time in the game, extending their lead to 21-0. Brooks rushed for 230 yards in the first half.

Jim Ned finally got things going on their next drive as Tate Yardley threw a perfect pass to Zac Henderson for a 35-yard touchdown.

Hallettsville took a 21-7 lead into the locker room at halftime.

Jim Ned answered the bell in the second half. Yardley found Henderson again for another touchdown to cut the Brahmas lead to 21-14.

After a Hallettsville fumble, Jim Ned tied it up late in the fourth quarter on Yardley’s third touchdown pass of the game to complete the 21-point comeback.

After neither team was able to score before the end of regulation, Hallettsville’s Brooks punched it in from three yards out with their first possession in overtime to give the Brahmas a 28-21 lead.

Xavier Wishert powered into the end zone from 16 yards out on Jim Ned’s ensuing possession to bring the score to 28-27 Hallettsville.

The Indians lined up to go for two, and after a hard count caused a Hallettsville defensive lineman to jump offside, Yardley snapped the ball and threw a pass into the end zone that Henderson brought down to win the game 29-28.