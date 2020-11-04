WASHINGTON (NEXSTAR) — Joe Biden broke the record of an old friend on Wednesday when he earned the most-ever votes cast in a U.S. presidential election, according to data from The Associated Press.
Biden has collected at least 70,520,370 votes in 2020 (as of 2:30 p.m. CT) compared to President Barack Obama’s record-setting 69,498,516 in 2008.
Of course, Biden’s vote total is expected to rise as additional votes are counted.
The former vice president is currently leading in the popular vote 50-48 over Trump.
It’s possible President Trump might also pass Obama’s 2008 record. As of 2:30 p.m. CT, Trump has 67,647,015 votes.
- Joe Biden earns most votes ever cast for US presidential candidate
- Here is how Trump and Biden could still tie in the Electoral College
- Nevada: Election results update won’t come until Thursday
- Ranger PD looking for man wanted for terroristic threats against police officers and families
- Coleman ISD moving to remote learning, no extra-curricular activities