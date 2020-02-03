‘John Wayne of Abilene’ celebrates 90th birthday

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) — A man who is known to love the theater and the bright lights on the stage celebrated a milestone on Friday.

Known to many as the longtime manager of the Paramount theater and the “John Wayne” of Abilene, Frank Sheffield celebrated his 90th birthday.

“I kind of give credit to the Lord, letting me hang around this long,” he says. “No secret, I think you ought to get out and move around as much as you possibly can.”