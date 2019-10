ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – The Abilene Police Department is inviting the community to join them for a cup of coffee.

“Coffe with a Cop” will be held on Sunday, October 27, 2019, from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m., in Starbucks 2626 Enterprise Dr. Abilene.

The event promises not to have an agenda or speeches. The intention of the event is to allow the community to ask questions, voice concerns, and get to know the officers in the area.