Jones Co. reports 2nd positive COVID-19 case

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

JONES COUNTY, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) — A second positive case of coronavirus has been confirmed in Jones County.

According to Jones County Judge Dale Spurgin, the second positive case is a male in his 40s who was in contact with another confirmed case.

The man is currently in self isolation.

No additional information was released regarding this case.

The county reported their first case, a woman in her 60s, on Monday.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

KRBC News