Jones Co. reports 3rd positive case of COVID-19

JONES COUNTY, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) — A third person in Jones County has tested positive for COVID-19.
According to a social media post from Stamford Mayor James Decker, a woman in her 50s recently tested positive for the novel coronavirus, the third case in Jones County.
No other information about the woman was released.
Jones County has also enacted a burn ban “to protect first responders from possible exposure to the virus.
Decker also issued a news release, which can be seen below.
