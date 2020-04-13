Jones Co. reports 3rd positive case of COVID-19

JONES COUNTY, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) — A third person in Jones County has tested positive for COVID-19.

According to a social media post from Stamford Mayor James Decker, a woman in her 50s recently tested positive for the novel coronavirus, the third case in Jones County.

No other information about the woman was released.

Jones County has also enacted a burn ban “to protect first responders from possible exposure to the virus.

Decker also issued a news release, which can be seen below.