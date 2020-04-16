Jones Co. reports new COVID-19 case, 4th overall

JONES COUNTY, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) — Another positive case of COVID-19 has been confirmed in Jones County.

County Judge Dale Spurgin says a female in her 70s has tested positive, becoming the fourth overall positive case in the county.

How she contracted the virus is under investigation.

Spurgin says they have received many calls requesting specific information about the cases, but that residents should not contact Jones County dispatch or call 911 to find out where the virus was contracted or who the people are who have it, as that information is confidential under state law.