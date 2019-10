JONES COUNTY, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) — The Jones County Sheriff’s Office (JCSO) is searching for a man wanted for sexual assault of a child.

According to a social media post by JCSO, authorities are searching for Ronald Clark, who is wanted for bond forfeiture and aggravated sexual assault of a child.

Officials believe Clark could be in Taylor, Callahan or Jones Counties.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is encouraged to call Jones County Dispatch at 325-823-4605.