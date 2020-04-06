Jones Co. woman tests positive for COVID-19

JONES COUNTY, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) — A Jones County woman has tested positive for COVID-19.

According to a news release issued late Monday afternoon, Jones County Judge Dale Spurgin says they were notified that a resident in her 60s has tested positive for the virus.

As a result, “all persons in Jones County are hereby ORDERED to stay home, except when performing or traveling to Essential Services or Activities” as outlined in Governor Abbot’s executive order, the release states.

The infected individual is currently self-quarantined, ad her case is under investigation, according to the release.

This is the first reported positive case in Jones County.

