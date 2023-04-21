JONES COUNTY, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – The Jones County Sheriff’s Office was notified about an animal bite victim on Wednesday, April 20.

After contacting the victim, officials decided to test the animal for rabies immediately, according to the press release. The results came back on April 21 and the animal was positive for rabies. The incident occurred near County Road 335 in Jones County between Hawley and Lueders.

Officials ask the public to be cautious with wild animals and be mindful of their pets. They also ask owners to be aware of the status of their pets’ vaccinations.

The sheriff’s office would like to thank the staff at Anson General Hospital, Salt Creek Veterinarian Hospital and Abilene-Taylor County Public Health District for their assistance.