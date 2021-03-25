Jones County Broadband Committee seeks input to improve internet access

JONES COUNTY, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) — Whether you’re working from home, taking online classes at home or keeping your business up to date for your customers from home, you’ll need internet access, something many in rural areas are lacking.

Now lawmakers in Washington and Austin want to fix that, and Jones County is calling attention to the problem.

Double Mountain Coffee in Anson is a coffee shop like many others across the country, offering customers hot or cold coffee and tea, along with some food choices. Just like any other business these days, they use the internet to conduct transactions.

“We actually do use a lot of credit cards and receive credit cards. And even our point of sale system that we use is all online. And so it needed to be there,” says Double Mountain Coffee owner Scott Spruill.

He also offer his customers free WiFi and an entertainment area for kids to sit and stream movies, but being in a rural area, they’re needing some faster internet speeds to keep up with modern business demands.

“Desiring faster speed, that’s what everybody wants,” Spruill says.

Luckily for Jones County, it is one of many communities selected as part of a statewide effort led by Connected Nation Texas, a government organization aiming to help expand and improve high-speed internet access in rural areas.

“We don’t want communities to be left out because of lack of infrastructure and lack of plans,” says Jamie Baker, broadband solution manager with Connected Nation. “Especially when the state government and the federal government are putting such priorities on broadband, we want communities like Jones County to be involved in that area.”

The Jones County Broadband Committee is asking every individual, business, and community organization to take a few minutes to fill out a short survey providing honest feedback about their internet speed and service.

Data will be gathered and collected in order to expand access and increase the adoption of broadband across the county.

To complete the survey, click here.