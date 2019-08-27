Jones County Commissioners give the go ahead on ICE facility

ANSON, Texas (KTAB) – In 90 days an empty prison in Jones County will host its first occupants after being built almost one decade ago Those occupants will be 750 illegal immigrants in Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) custody.

Jones County Commissioners approved a contract with ICE in their meeting Monday morning, making the Texas Midwest / Jones County “Bluebonnet” Detention Facility a reality.

The facility will house at least 750 (up to 1,000) adult male illegal immigrants.

The Utah-based Management and Training Corporation (MTC) will handle the day-to-day operations of the detention facility, with ICE bringing in at least 30 of its own staff. MTC is currently hiring at least 250 employees to fill roles at the facility, most of which will be hired locally.

With just about 3 months until the contract mandates that the Bluebonnet facility must bloom, Jones County Judge Dale Spurgin says interior renovations on the facility are set to begin this week.

The federal government is expected to make about $11 million in improvements to the facility before it opens – County commissioners were keen to remind those at the meeting, doing so several times and asking the county-appointed attorney to say so “in front of all these witnesses”, that no funds from Jones County tax payers would be used for the renovation.

Some of the improvements, according to Judge Spurgin, include replacing the porcelain bathroom fixtures in the facility with stainless steel fixtures, building an armory outside the facility, converting the building’s classrooms into rooms fit for medical treatment, widening the building’s intake area, and building a second fence around the entire detention center.

This will be the second time Jones County will enter into a contract with a government partner, having been burned once already after the Texas Department of Criminal Justice bailed on its agreement to house inmates at the facility circa 2009, which had been in the works since 2006.

Because of this building’s history of broken promises, Judge Spurgin says he and other leaders are waiting to see if the Bluebonnet facility can grow beyond ICE’s 120-day contract-cancellation window – only then will commissioner’s feel comfortable enough to uncork their 13-year-old champagne bottles.