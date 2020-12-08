Jones County Sheriff making ‘great progress’ after being hospitalized with COVID-19

JONES COUNTY, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) — Jones County Sheriff Danny Jimenez has made ‘great progress on hs road to recovery’ after being hospitalized with COVID-19.

Jimenez was hospitalized sometime around the first of December but is now improving daily, according to his office. He is being transferred to the rehabilitation wing.

“In the last few weeks Sheriff Jimenez has made great progress on his road to recovery,” a release stated. “Today he will be moved to a rehabilitation wing at Hendrick Medical Center. Sheriff Jimenez continues to improve daily and would like to thank everyone for their continued prayers.”

The Sheriff’s Office said they are thankful for the healthcare professionals working to help Jimenez.

“The Jimenez Family along with all of us at the Jones County Sheriff’s Office say, ‘THANK YOU,’ to the amazing, hardworking and dedicated medical staff at Hendrick Medical Center.”