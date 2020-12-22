Jones County Sheriff released from hospital, still recovering from COVID-19

JONES COUNTY, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Jones County Sheriff Danny Jimenez, who had been hospitalized with COVID-19 for the past three weeks, was released from the hospital on Tuesday.

According to a social media post by the Jones County Sheriff’s Office, Sheriff Danny Jimenez was released from the hospital today.

“We thank you all for your continued prayers, positive vibes, and support through all of this,” said Chief Deputy Alfaro. “Sheriff Jimenez will not be released to return work just yet, but is most definitely happy to be home with his family for the holidays.”

“We would like to extend a sincere Thank You to the medical staff at Hendrick Medical Center. You all continue to work tirelessly to help heal patients daily and for that you are truly our heroes.”

