Jones County to follow Governor’s mask order

Jones County, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Jones County will be following Governor Abbott’s mask order.
According to Jones County Judge Dale Spurgin, the county will no longer be considered an exempt County and falls under the complete requirements of the Governor’s Executive Order GA-29.
“Jones County received a report of 29 active COVID-19 cases from the local health authority over the weekend,” said Judge Spurgin. “Monday morning totals indicate a reduction to 21 cases that continues to exceed the 20 person exemption from the Governor’s GA-29 executive order.”
Jones County officials encourage the public to continue following CDC recommendations.
