Jones laments passing of T. Boone Pickens

Let’s hear from Cowboys owner Jerry Jones on the passing of T. Boone Pickens the legendary oil man and close friend of Jerry’s.

Jerry Jones said, “Today a lot of constituency lost a great friend. Boone was a personal friend and confidant of mine. He was inspirational. And he was a man of sports. His love for competing frankly was unmatched. A lot of people didn’t know that about him. But he warned a beat you shooting quail… He had a lot of Romo and he wanted to beat you flipping nickels. He was a natural born competitor have so many fond memories of not only his support for our Dallas Cowboys but also for his beloved Cowboys of Oklahoma State.”

Just know that T Boone Pickens donated more than a half billion dollars to the Oklahoma State University for the Silver Star Nation on Mickey Spagnola here at the Star.

