JPD officer placed on leave after video of confrontation surfaces

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – A Jackson police officer has been placed on administrative leave after a video surfaced on social media of that officer in a physical confrontation with a man.

In the video obtained, it can be seen that the officer has his hands around the neck of a shirtless man, as he is being pushed up against his car.

The incident took place near the Beauty Zone and 88-cent Store on Bailey Avenue around 4:30 p.m. Friday.

According to Chief James Davis, internal affairs has launched an investigation into the matter.

Mayor Chokwe Antar Lumumba released the following statement:

“After being made aware of a video that has surfaced of a Jackson police officer in confrontation with an individual, the officer involved has been placed under administrative leave pending the outcome of an internal affairs investigation. This administration is clear that we are trying to build an approach to public safety that is about trust, collaboration, and intergrity. Any actions that do not reflect those principles have no place in the City of Jackson.”