Judge blocks effort to release 3D-printed gun files

(KXAN/CNN Newsource) — A federal judge has blocked the Trump administration from allowing 3D-printed gun files, or ghost guns, to be released on the internet.

According to New York’s Attorney General, U.S. District Judge Richard Jones granted a multistate request for a preliminary injunction of the files.

The files would allow anyone to go online and access downloadable files with specifications for particular firearms, including AR-15s.

The ghost guns were given their name because they are unregistered and untraceable.

They lack a serial number and are tough to detect, even with a metal detector.