Judge blocks effort to release 3D-printed gun files

(KXAN/CNN Newsource) — A federal judge has blocked the Trump administration from allowing 3D-printed gun files, or ghost guns, to be released on the internet.
According to New York’s Attorney General, U.S. District Judge Richard Jones granted a multistate request for a preliminary injunction of the files.
The files would allow anyone to go online and access downloadable files with specifications for particular firearms, including AR-15s.
The ghost guns were given their name because they are unregistered and untraceable.
They lack a serial number and are tough to detect, even with a metal detector.
- Telemundo Abilínea – 10 de Marzo, 2020
- Is San Antonio ready for the coronavirus evacuees?
- Sweetwater Rattlesnake Roundup this weekend
- Hospice of The Big Country offering volunteer training this March
- Medication Cleanout offers safe med disposal Saturday