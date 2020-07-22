Judge declines to order release of detained migrant families

HOUSTON (AP) — A federal judge has declined to order the release of roughly 300 migrant parents and children held in U.S. family detention centers.

U.S. District Judge James E. Boasberg made that decision Wednesday despite what he called immigration authorities’ “shortcomings” in controlling the coronavirus.

Lawyers for the families had asked Boasberg to issue a preliminary injunction forcing the release of the families because they fear being infected by the coronavirus.

More than 3,700 cases of the coronavirus have been confirmed in U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement facilities.

Boasberg said ICE had shown it’s adopting guidance to provide masks, disinfect surfaces, and isolate people if necessary.