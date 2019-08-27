Judge orders imprisoned polygamist leader Warren Jeffs to give deposition

FILE – In this Nov. 15, 2010 file photo, Warren Jeffs sits in the Third District Court in Salt Lake City. A Utah judge has ordered imprisoned polygamist leader Jeffs to give a deposition in a sex abuse case. KUTV-TV reports that District Judge G. Michael Westfall in St. George on Tuesday, Aug. 27, 2019, ordered Jeffs to provide the deposition from prison in Texas. (AP Photo/Trent Nelson, Pool, File)

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — A Utah judge has ordered imprisoned polygamist leader Warren Jeffs to give a deposition in a sex abuse case.

KUTV-TV reports that District Judge G. Michael Westfall in St. George on Tuesday ordered Jeffs to provide the deposition from prison in Texas.

Jeffs and a community trust that once belonged to a polygamous sect run by Jeffs on the Utah-Arizona border were sued in 2017 by a woman who says she was sexually abused by Jeffs when she was a child.

Lawsuits for the trust argued that Jeffs has suffered a mental breakdown and isn’t fit to testify, while the woman’s attorney said there’s no evidence that Jeffs isn’t mentally competent.

Jeffs is serving a life sentence in Texas for sexually assaulting girls he considered brides.

