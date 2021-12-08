Judge will announce decision on whether to release Henry Ruggs’ medical records later today

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Lawyers for former Raiders wide receiver Henry Ruggs III were in court Wednesday morning in a hearing to determine whether prosecutors will get Ruggs’ medical records. Ruggs was not in the courtroom.

The prosecutors have also been seeking his girlfriend’s medical records but that wasn’t discussed at the morning hearing. Kiara Je’nai Kilgo-Washington was a passenger in Ruggs’ Corvette during the Nov. 2 crash. Her attorney was not in the courtroom. Both were injured in the crash.

Ruggs’ attorneys David Chesnoff and Richard Schonfeld have argued against releasing the couple’s medical records saying it violates Nevada’s doctor-patient privilege law.

Judge Robert Walsh said he would release his decision on releasing Ruggs’ medical records later Wednesday.

Ruggs, 22, is facing two felony counts of DUI causing death/substantial bodily harm, two felony counts of reckless driving resulting in death/substantial bodily harm, and a misdemeanor for possession of a gun while under the influence of drugs or alcohol. Additional counts were added because Ruggs’ girlfriend was injured in the crash.

Court documents revealed Ruggs had a blood-alcohol level twice the legal limit and was speeding at 156 mph seconds before the crash. His Corvette rear-ended Tina Tintor’s car on Rainbow Boulevard near Spring Valley Parkway causing it to catch fire, killing her and her dog.