Abilene City Council unanimously votes to honor Mark Rogers, only the 3rd in history

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) — The life of well known and influential Abilenian Mark Rogers will be now be honored and celebrated each year on June 26 within the city of Abilene.

Mayor Anthony Williams presents a plaque to Mark’s parents, Urban and Melissa. (City of Abilene photo)

This Saturday, June 26, would have been Mark’s 40th birthday. And that date — June 26 — will forever be known as ‘Mark Rogers Day’ in Abilene.

A resolution naming the day was unanimously approved by the Abilene City Council at Thursday evening’s meeting.

Mark Rogers friends accepting a proclamation at the June 10 City Council meeting from Councilman Dr. Travis Craver (City of Abilene photo)

This is only the third time in the city’s history that a day has been dedicated to a person on an annual basis, the first being activist Claudie Royals and Dr. Leo Scott, the first African American elected to the Abilene City Council.

Rogers died on March 13 following a motor vehicle accident.

Rogers was a well-known and highly respected Abilenian who touched countless lives. He was the Market President for Big Brothers Big Sisters, Vice President of World’s Okayest Mom, co-campus minister at Southern Hills Church of Christ and a prominent community leader.

He is survived by his wife and three children.

Further plans are underway to continue the legacy of Mark while remembering his impact.