Juneteenth Celebration underway in Abilene

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Here in the Key City, there are many people who are celebrating Juneteenth, the day slavery was ended.

While Abraham Lincoln had signed the Emancipation Proclamation freeing the slaves more than a year before, the news of freedom did not reach Texas until June 19, 1865.

Abilene residents are honoring that liberation at Stevenson Park this evening with free food and music, and are inviting all to join in the fun and reflect on this historic declaration.

“It’s important to me because that’s when we got freedom. We just really want everybody to come out here and celebrate it with us,” says Sonya Roberts, co-organizer of Abilene’s Juneteenth Celebration.

The party continues through 11 p.m. at Stevenson Park, which is located at 441 EN 7th Street in Abilene.