Junior League of Abilene finds new ways to fundraise

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC)-Tiffany Loftin has been involved in junior league since she was 11 years old.

“I was involved as a child; My mom was a member of Junior League and she’s a sustainer now, and so I had done different activities with her growing up and always known what junior league was,” said Tiffany Loftin, president elect of Junior League of Abilene.

And Loftin said she saw the impact community involvement could have when she was young.

“We could do small things that had great impact with just a little bit—it was really fun to watch that unfold as a child and then to be a part of it,” said Loftin.

Which is why Loftin joined when she was old enough. And for the first time in the league’s history—they have to cancel their biggest fundraiser— Christmas Carousel—one that allows them to have the impacts Loftin has experienced.

“My first thought truly was to make sure our partners in the community knew we still had the funds to support them, and that we were going to continue do that no matter what, and then you move into the okay so now how are we going to make this money,” said Loftin.

And they had to be creative—but member Jessica Ambrose says that there will be three fundraisers through the holiday season.

“The first one is shop local support league discount cards, so we partnered with 10 local merchants to offer exclusive discounts at their stores,” said Ambrose.

All merchants that would normally be in Christmas Carouse so that the league can still support.

“We are doing a Christmas tree farm outside of our league house, and it will be selling gently used Christmas décor that may have been used at a past carousel,” said Ambrose.

And lastly, they are doing an online raffle with 30 baskets donated by local merchants.

“We’re still trying and were not going to give up on being able to support the people that were supporting currently,” said Loftin.

Even though 2020 has provided unknowns—the League’s goals remain the same.

The first event will be held this Saturday, November 7th outside of the League house, and the raffle tickets will go on sale November 15th.

For more information on how to support them click the link.