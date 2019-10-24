Junior League of Abilene preparing for Christmas Carousel next weekend

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) — Halloween is just a week away, and before you know it, it will be Thanksgiving and then Christmas.

The Junior League of Abilene is getting the holidays kicked off a little early this year, as they prepare for their annual Christmas Carousel fundraiser.

Hundreds packed the Abilene Convention Center last year, where they shopped several local and small businesses, but as event chairman Jenna Hall says, the event is so much more than just a way to get your Christmas shopping done early.

“In attending the event, we’re able to fulfill our mission of serving the underprivileged kids in food insecurity, health and hygiene, and clothing and other necessary resources, so it’s fun but you’re also giving back to the community,” Hall says.

This year’s event, “Waltzing in a Winter Wonderland,” gets started with a preview night on Halloween, and then continues through that Sunday, Nov. 3.

To purchase tickets, click here.