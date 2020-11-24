Junior League of Abilene ‘Reindeer Run 5K’ going virtual this year

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – The Junior League of Abilene has decided to make this year’s Reindeer Run 5K completely virtual.

That means no matter where you are, you can run the RR5K to support JLA.

Junior League of Abilene, in partnership with the Abilene Downtown Association, will host the Reindeer Run 5K through the merry streets of downtown as part of the City Sidewalks festival.

This year for the first time in the league’s history they had to cancel their biggest fundraiser— Christmas Carousel—one that allows them to have a significant impact.

Proceeds from the Reindeer Run 5K benefit the League’s programs that offer services to help women and children of the Big Country. Your gift in part also allows for the continued support of Downtown Abilene.

Event details and schedule

Packet pick and late registration available on Friday, December 4 from 4-6 pm at the Junior League House 774 Butternut Street, Abilene, TX 79602.

