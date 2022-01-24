Jury selection underway for Abilene man accused of 2019 murder

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) — Jury selection is underway for an Abilene man accused of murdering a 36-year-old man after a fight in May of 2019.

Zachary Noel Morelos is facing a murder charge in connection to the death of Jacob Garcia, who died at an Abilene hospital after suffering a gunshot wound during a reported fight.

Police were called to the fight at a home in the 1700 block of North 10th Street around 9:15 p.m. Saturday, May 4, 2019 after hearing reports of someone who was shot.

Investigation led police to Morelos, who was reportedly on his way to the Dallas/Fort Worth area after the alleged shooting.

Police gave a description of the car he and another man were driving to Texas State Troopers, who stopped the vehicle near Ranger Hill in Eastland County.

Jury selection for the murder trial began Monday morning in the 104th District Court.