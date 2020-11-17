Just a typical fall west Texas day

If you ever wondered what a typical fall day looks like in the Big Country then today is the day you might want to use as a point of reference. On this middle of November day we will see lots of sunshine and mild weather with an afternoon high up around 72 degrees. The winds will be light and have not much impact on our weather from the south at around 5-10 mph. For this evening look for mostly clear skies out there with an overnight low dropping to a very cool 44 degrees. The winds will be from the south at around 5-10 mph.