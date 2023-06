COLORADO CITY, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – The mayor of Colorado City, Ruben Hurt, has declared a local state of disaster.

Due to multiple severe storms over the past few months, the city has faced many power outages resulting in equipment failures. This has caused additional expenses and a water shortage.

Hurt declared a state of disaster on June 28, 2023. This will activate the city’s emergency management plan and authorize aid during this time.

