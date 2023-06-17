BIG COUNTRY, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – A tornado has been spotted west of Hamlin. As of 9:35 p.m. June 17, meteorologist Patrick McCullough with the National Weather Service has confirmed this was a tornado.

The National Weather Service has released three spotting of the same tornado at 6:18, 6:29, and 6:45 p.m. from Stonewall and Fisher Counties.

KTAB/KRBC has received reports from viewers of a possible tornado near Hamlin. This occurred just before 7:00 p.m. on Saturday, June 17. While the National Weather Service has not confirmed, they have also received reports from callers and storm spotters.

At this time, no damages have been reported. Stick with BigCountryHomepage for updates.