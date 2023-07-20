ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – The son who is accused of shooting and killing a man involved in an altercation with his dad spoke to KTAB/KRBC on the day he was indicted.

Marvin Jones Jr. was indicted on July 20, 2023, for Murder, Evading Arrest, and Abandoning/Endangering a Child in connection to the death of Eric Tonche.

“You know, life’s too fast, like I said, to focus on the bad. It’s a crazy situation, what happened, you know. Just a sad situation, but I ain’t going to focus on that right now, just staying positive,” Jones Jr. said.

Following the announcement of the indictment, the twin brother of Eric Tonche, Elias Tonche, shared that he agrees this was a crazy situation, and he trusts that justice will be served.

“The Bible says joy, counting all joy, you know. So, man, for him to be in that spirit, there’s no other way I would want him to be. Yeah, it was a crazy situation, but we know that at the end of the day, we know justice will be served, and God will take care of us,” Elias Tonche shared. “It’s been a lot of feelings, a lot of emotions these last two months. Now that he’s been indicted, we know that it’s in the justice departments, in the court system’s hands now. So we know that God is going to work out all this for his good.”

An altercation between Eric Tonche, a third party, and Jones Jr’s father, Marvin Jones Sr., led to the fatal shooting of Tonche in the 5100 block of Capitol Avenue in May. Jones Jr. was arrested later that day at the Mall of Abilene.

