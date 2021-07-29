Justice Department urges Texas to halt new migrant order

FILE – In this June 16, 2021 file photo, Texas Department of Public Safety officers work with a group of migrants who crossed the border and turned themselves in Del Rio, Texas. Republican Texas Gov. Greg Abbott’s newest immigration crackdown, allowing state troopers to pull over vehicles suspected of carrying migrants on the basis that they could increase the spread of COVID-19 in the U.S., brought swift backlash from the Justice Department as criticism of the order mounted. (AP Photo/Eric Gay, File)

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — A new immigration measure by Republican Texas Gov. Greg Abbott is drawing swift backlash from the Justice Department.

Attorney General Merrick Garland on Thursday urged Abbott to immediately walk back the directive that allows state troopers to pull over vehicles suspected of carrying migrants on the basis that they could increase the spread of COVID-19 in Texas.

The letter from Garland is among the most forceful pushback yet from the Biden administration over the actions taken by Abbott along the U.S.-Mexico border, which have also included jailing migrants on state crimes and building new fencing.