Juvenile arrested in connection to Saturday apartment shooting

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) — Abilene Police say a juvenile has been arrested in connection to the shooting that left a 19-year-old Abilene man hospitalized.

Police say the juvenile has been arrested in connection with the shooting, but not for the actual shooting.

The 19-year-old victim was reportedly shot at an apartment complex on the 3600 block of Rolling Green Drive Saturday night, and police say suspects were likely targeting the victim and this was not a random event.

Police say they believe the victim was involved in a dispute with the suspects over an illegal drug transaction.

