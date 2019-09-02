Kameron Brown’s brother, Carlton, talks to us after the Odessa shooting

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Kameron’s brother, Carlton Brown just flew into Abilene to join his family. We had the opportunity to speak with him within the last half hour.

Kameron’s life was taken away in the Odessa shooting incident where a gunman shot multiple people, including a 17-month old child and several police officers. The tragic event left seven people dead.

Kameron was a resident of Brownwood, Texas. The veteran served in Afghanistan and had been an employee of Standard Safety & Supply in Odessa, a first-aid and fire protection service for over a year.

Carlton got the news via text message, he then had to tell his mother who was completely crushed after she heard the news.

Carlton mentioned how his brother Kameron was his best friend. “I’m proud of him, you were a hero to me and this world, you were somebody I looked up to even though you were my younger brother,” said Carlton when asked what would he say to his brother if he had the chance to see him one last time. “I love him, …You are my younger brother and I miss you.”

A GoFundMe page is being shared to help Brown’s loved ones cover the funeral expenses.

“…anything you can give would be of great help,” said Carlton Brown.

If you wish to donate click HERE.

