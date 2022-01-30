WASHINGTON (WDVM) — A Kansas man was arrested after court documents revealed, he contacted the White House and said he was “coming to the White House, and was going to cut off the head of the snake/anti-Christ.”

Scott Ryan Merryman called officers of the Independence, Kansas Police Department on Jan. 25, saying he was going to Washington to meet with President Biden. On Jan. 26, Senior Resident Agent (SRA) Greg Tiano of the United States Secret Service in Wichita, Ks. notified Secret Service in Washington of the phone call.

Later that day, SRA Tiano had interviewed Merryman over the phone. During that phone call, Merryman told Tiano God told him to travel to Washington to “lop of the head of the serpent in the heart of the nation.”

Merryman denied that the serpent he was talking about was President Biden. However, he said he had information God told him to give to Biden from the Book of Revelation. On a second interview on Jan. 26, Merryman told Tiano that he planned to “speak” with President Biden or anyone at the White House who would listen.

On Jan. 26, Secret Service Agent Tim Hackler found Merryman at a Cracker Barrel at 18214 Col. Henry K. Douglas Drive, Hagerstown, Maryland. Merryman told Hackler he was on his way to Washington to “cut the head off the snake in the heart of the nation.”

Merryman said the snake was Lucifer or the devil and denied the comment was meant to threaten the President at the time. When asked why he was going to the White House, Merryman said he needed to deliver a message to President Biden, telling him that people were tired of the country’s divisions and needed to turn back to God (or go to hell). Merryman mentioned being guided by God, being clothed in the “blood of the lamb,” and being armored by God.

Hackler searched Merryman and did not find any weapons, but he did have a loaded magazine on him with a scope in his backpack. Merryman said God told him to bring the item and gave no other information. Merryman then called Tiano and kept repeating, “I’m coming for you bi–.”

On Jan. 27 at around 11:23 a.m., Merryman called the White House, making threats against Biden. He also stated he was “coming to the White House, and was going to cut off the head of the snake/anti-Christ.” During the conversation, Merryman made the following statements;