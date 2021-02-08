Karson Tutt opens The Commons to help other small businesses

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC)- You may remember a story from a few months ago about Abilene Christian university senior Karson Tutt, who opened up her own brick and mortar store in the midst of the pandemic.

Tutt has opened a new business next door.

It all started with a corner at Karson’s boutique in down town Abilene, it was originally set up to help other small businesses get started.

“I had a lot more people reach out to me wanting to have a spot in the little corner than I anticipated and I really wanted to be able to provide an opportunity for everyone,” said Tutt.

Tutt rented the space next to her and called it The Commons at Karson’s.

“I was like, I could actually turn that into a place to have a ton of small businesses and have a lot more people a lot more chances than just having one,” said Tutt.

The space allows over 9 businesses to set up shop and get some retail experience.

Abilene shopper Jessicca Cervantes says this was the first time she was able to go into the shop since seeing the updates on Karson’s Instagram account.

“I love local businesses; I mean I really hardly ever go to mass production places,” said Cervantes.

Cervantes says The Commons is a perfect spot for her to spend local.

“I think it’s awesome that someone can start with something small and then they are able to work themselves up to something really big and they are able to help other people to get where Karson is,” said Cervantes.

And since someone once let Karson set up shop at their store, she wanted to do the same for others.

“Theres so many different customer bases with 9 people in here, I thought by telling everyone to come to one place it would be really cool to get a lot of exposure for everybody,” said Tutt.

Karson encourages anyone with a small business to apply for a spot at The Commons.