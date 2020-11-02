Karson’s open brick and mortar store during a pandemic

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC)- “That’s how I went from being in a parking lot to here,” says Karson Tutt, owner of Karson’s.

From hosting popup shops at boutiques and coffee houses Karson opened her own store during the midst of a pandemic and her dad was surprised.

“When she told us that she was going to open a boutique we though that’s not even in your cards,” says Dad, Kevin Tutt.

But it’s not like any store—one with a DIY bar to create your own jewelry and seasonal crafts.

“So, I wanted it to be not just a shopping experience, I want it to be a thing where people can come and hang out,” said Karson.

And she has a corner of the store dedicated to help showcase other small businesses because six years ago she was the one needing help when she broke her phone.

“My phone broke, I shattered it, I was heartbroken as a teenager,” said Karson.

And when she asked her parents for a new one, they said she needed to earn money.

“My dad was like well you can get a job and buy a new phone, and I was like I’m not getting a job, I don’t wanna do that,” said Karson.

And while on her family vacation Karson made a chocker necklace and sent out pictures to see if anyone would buy them to raise money for a new phone.

“And by six o’clock that night she had 800 dollars’ worth of orders,” said Dad.

Karson’s accidental hobby went from an online store to brick and mortar by her senior year of college.

“I would literally go to the parking lots of the high schools around Abilene and text or tweet everyone and say hey I’m here, and put the necklaces out of the hood the car, and they would come out there and pick the one they want and pay me,” said Karson.

When everyone is shopping online because of the pandemic—Karson is drawing customers into her store

And it all started because of a shattered phone and the help of other small businesses.