ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – With the recent spotting of a rabid cat in Clyde, some people are on edge about more rabid animals in the area. One Abilene-based wildlife rehabilitator wants to let people know more nocturnal animals will soon be spotted during the day, but not because they are rabid.

Wendy Logan, owner of Heartstrings Wildlife Rehabilitation, has such a strong love for animals that she has turned her entire backyard into a wildlife rehab center.

“I have worked with animals my whole life. About 15 years ago, someone brought me a fawn and I fell in love,” said Logan.

Even though she takes in all small mammals, Logan told KTAB/KRBC she is now the only one within a 150-mile radius permitted to rehabilitate fawns. She’s hopeful that this will change in the future, so that more fawns can be helped.

Because Logan recently had surgery, she has not been able to take in any animals, but now, she is ready. She kicked off her return by posting a PSA (public service announcement) on Facebook that has been going around about how nocturnal animals will soon be coming out during the daytime.

“Our raccoons, our skunks, our foxes, our coyotes — they’re all having babies right about now,” Logan explained. “Everyone automatically assumes they’re rabid or they have other diseases when the fact of the matter is they’re mommies, and they’re out scavenging for food.”

Logan told KTAB/KRBC she believes the rabid cat in Clyde could cause more people to be on edge, and she wants to protect these animals.

Animal control supervisor Lindsey Houts advised that if you spot an animal and are unsure if it is rabid or not, “Keep your distance. If you want to observe it, observe it from a distance.”

Houts also wanted to warn others to call the Abilene Police Department if you believe an animal is sick because her staff has specific protective equipment to capture those animals.

Wildlife rehabilitation centers, according to Logan, can also help out if you find an animal you believe to be sick. She explained that anyone can reach out to her through her Facebook pages – Wendy Logan or Heartstrings Wildlife Rehabilitation II – about any orphaned animals, as well.