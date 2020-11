ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) — The City of Abilene Animal Services is offering free dog adoptions starting Wednesday morning.

In a social media post, Animal Services says their kennels are full and they will be offering free dog adoptions and fostering opportunities.

They will be open from 11 a.m. until 2 p.m. and then again from 3-6 p.m.

The City of Abilene Animal Services is located at 925 South 25th Street.